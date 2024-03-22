What Will Drake & J. Cole Do About Kendrick Lamar’s Latest Shot Fired?

The Big 3 at war? Kendrick Lamar drops a proverbial bomb on Drake and J. Cole. OK, maybe not, but we are looking at a potential epic battle!

There’s some major drama going on right now, and I’m not sure what to think of it. First of all, I thought it was so funny that former Living Legends MC Murs admitted to being so washed, he thought Kendrick Lamar had beef with Ice Cube after hearing Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That.” But when Kendrick mentioned the “big three,” a lot of people thought there were shots fired at the OG legend. So, don’t feel TOO bad, bro.

No, Kendrick is going straight at Drake and J. Cole. I have to admit, I don’t know if I am ready for this. I am more interested in seeing them work together and build something mighty in this Hip-Hop world.

Here’s where we are: On “Like That,” Kendrick Lamar takes aim at Drake and J. Cole:

“Sneak dissin’, first person shooter, I hope they came with three switches”

“For all your dawgs gettin’ buried / That’s a K with all the 9s, they gon’ see pet cemetery.”

At any rate, Kendrick licked off several shots toward his counterparts, making it clear that he’s the top dog. Metaphorically, speaking, “First Person Shooter“ ends with Drake proclaiming himself to be the goat. And also, there are a whole lotta dogs barking in the background to represent his vicious nature. It sounds perfect on the song, but what does that mean as far as upholding that title? I’ll have to use a term back in the day: “We gonna see about ya.“ And nobody “sees” people the way Kendrick Lamar does.

So when he starts flipping different cadences and vocal tones, apparently angry, you know it’s going to be some SH#T. The only thing is, I would love to see him do this on a full project. His last project was extremely artsy and theatrical, causing speculation that he had forgotten about his core base. But K. Dot is back.

Now the question remains: what will J. Cole and Drake do? All are pushing 40 (not that that matters). But it does seem that they are all economically and creatively in a less competitive space. But all that is out of the window. I could see Drake replying. J. Cole seems to be a peacemaker, but his dominance lyrically might have to show up in the battle world now. This is NOT a Lil Yachty feature.

I need you guys to go down into the comments and give on this one. I’m really not sure what to think because I really want these gentlemen to collaborate. By the way, Drake and J. Cole are on tour together so they are on the same page as me. But, I am thinking I better get on code with K. Dot. HA! As evident with “Control,” he’s not here for it.

Matter of fact, let us revisit.