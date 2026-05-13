Rick Ross Explains His Barefoot Morning Ritual

Rick Ross discusses his new book “Renaissance of a Boss,” upcoming album “Set in Stone,” and how he’s maintaining creativity.

Rick Ross is reminding the culture that two decades into his career, he’s still got plenty of fire left.

The Hip-Hop mogul sat down with Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones on TODAY to discuss his third book, Renaissance of a Boss: Notes from a Creative Reawakening, which just dropped and is all about keeping that creative spark alive.

The book explores how Ross has maintained his passion and relevance since his debut single dropped 20 years ago.

“If the vision’s there, I paint it, I put it in the universe, and then I go and get it. Let’s go chase it and have fun while we’re doing it,” Ross explained during the interview.

He’s been practicing this philosophy since day one, and it’s clearly worked.

One of the standout lessons in the book is about stepping outside your comfort zone. Ross documented a road trip that included a visit to a sweat lodge, an experience he used to dig deep and reflect.

While others around him were emotional, Ross took his time processing.

“Sometimes you just got to dig deep and be patient,” he said. “Everyone has their time, and that was one of the things I realized.”

Ross also opened up about his daily morning routine, which has become a spiritual practice. He walks barefoot around his property to connect with the universe.

“For me, it’s just connecting with the universe. If I had to give myself an opportunity to connect, how could I do that? So, let’s take my shoes off. Let’s walk into the Yeah, let’s feel the mist. Let’s talk into the universe, let’s say our prayers, and let’s discuss what the plans are for the day, for the rest of the week, for the rest of the year,” he shared.

The conversation also touched on Ross’s recent viral moment when he posted a controversial take about needing access to his girlfriend at all times.

The post sparked debate on social media, but Ross stood by his perspective. When asked if he’d ever dated a woman with a demanding career, he kept it real: “It didn’t last long.”

What’s most significant is that Ross’s creative reawakening isn’t just talk.

He’s backing it up with new music. His album Set in Stone drops June 12th, marking his first album release in five years.

“We was discussing, you know, remaining creative, getting out of a rut, and not just doing it to be doing it, but doing something that the culture actually needs,” Ross explained.