Rick Ross Eyes Up $20 Million Yellow Diamond Jacob & Co. “Billionaire” Watch 

Rick Ross owns a $3 million Jacob “Billionaire” watch but tried on the latest version, which clocks in at an eye-watering $20 million.

Rick Ross could be adding a one-of-a-kind timepiece to his collections of luxury goods after showing off Jacob & Co’s $20 million Billionaire Timeless Treasure watch.

The MMG founder thanked the famous jeweler for bringing the piece to Miami for him to try on. Although he didn’t commit to paying the eye-watering asking price, Rick Ross is a fan of its scent. He held the watch up to his nose before inhaling deeply. “I can smell it,” he declared, presumably referring to the whiff of money. Check out the video below.

The piece was the star of the annual Watches & Wonders exhibition at the launch earlier this year. However, only one lucky – and very wealthy – collector will have a chance to own the watch as there’s only one in existence.

It might take a while to create another, as the jeweler revealed it took a team of ten experts over three years just to source enough of the ultra-rare yellow diamonds worthy of the piece. The quest exhausted the world’s supply, according to Jacob & Co.

The Billionaire Timeless Treasure watch includes 425 fancy yellow and fancy intense yellow Asscher-cut diamonds alongside 76 bright green, emerald-cut, and kite-cut tsavorites. In a quirky twist, the caseback also features an inscription of the word “billionaire” with a smiley face replacing the letter “o.”

Should Rozay decide to buy the piece, he can add it to his existing Jacob & Co collection. Rick Ross already owns a white-gold Billionaire III watch. He showed off the $3 million timepiece in an Instagram post back in April. The Rich Forever creator paired the luxury piece with a diamond-encrusted pinky ring on each hand.