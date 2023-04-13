Rick Ross Pays Meek Mill $4.2 Million Cash For Mansion Meek Never Lived In

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross paid Meek Mill $4.2 Million in cash for the sprawling eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom Atlanta compound.

After a long two years on the market, Meek Mill has finally sold his eight-bedroom Atlanta mansion to Rick Ross.

The Dream Chasers Records founder took to Instagram last month to share a video of the sprawling Sandy Springs/Buckhead mansion. He lost patience with his realtor and decided to market the property himself. He also revealed that despite owning the property for several years, he never actually lived there. Check out the video below.

Meek Mill is selling this mansion he never moved in… pic.twitter.com/JX6fAVWt0g — Yours in negritude, Ryan K. Smith. (@MeWeFree_) March 12, 2023

It didn’t take him long to find a buyer for the eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom compound that also features a jacuzzi, sauna, movie theater, outdoor pool, playground, tennis court, and twin garages.

“I sold that house that quick,” Meek Mill tweeted on Monday (Apr. 10). “It was forsale for like 2 years… i knew it would soon as I posted too!”

It turns out, Meek Mill didn’t have to look very far for a buyer; Maybach Music Group founder Rick Ross bought the place.

In a press release, luxury realtor Alisha Gillooly announced that Rozay bought the property. Furthermore, the Biggest Boss owns it mortgage free after stumping up $4.2 million in cash for the home.

Although Meek Mill dropped his first five labels under Rick Ross’s MMG label, there have been rumors of a rift between the pair. However, two days after listing his property on social media, the Dream Chasers founder linked with Rozay in the studio. The pair have a track coming “very soon,” which Meek called “perfect timing.”