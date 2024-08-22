Rick Ross Follows In Kanye West’s Quest To Expose Ousted Music Industry Executives

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross raises questions about the recent shakeups in the music industry. Find out what he thinks about the ramifications on artists and the business.

Rick Ross is following suit with the same sort of questions Kanye West was recently raising about the high-profile departures of music industry executives.

The rapper-turned-mogul is attempting to expose the music industry with his latest Instagram story, where he candidly addressed the recent wave of high-level executive firings at major record labels. In a series of posts, the “Hustlin'” artist questioned the impact of these shakeups on both seasoned veterans and the industry at large.

“As an artist, but also as a businessman, there’s been a lot of shakeups at the top of the industry,” Ross began. “And I would like to know the ramifications.” As he continued, Ross mentioned notable industry titans like Craig Kallman, Julie Greenwald and Shari Bryant, who have recently exited their powerful positions with Atlantic Records and Roc Nation, respectively.

“Let’s have a few discussions,” he urged, clearly concerned about the effects these changes will have on artists and the overall business landscape.

Ross continued, emphasizing the importance of understanding the motives behind these firings. In doing so, Ice Spice may have caught a stray bullet from Rozay after he made a pointed reference to the “Munch” rapper’s meteoric rise.

“When you see the titans in the industry being replaced, is it a good thing,” he questioned rhetorically. “Is it a bad thing? How do you take it? Did they no longer have their finger on the pulse to find the next Ice Spice?”

In a striking metaphor, Ross compared the music industry’s current state to the brutal power struggles depicted in the popular TV series Game of Thrones.

“The kings and queens are being beheaded,” he declared, emphasizing the cutthroat nature of the business. Ross concluded with a sobering reminder: “The game ain’t based on sympathy, so if the higher-ups could find someone better to do it for cheaper, your f###ing head will roll next.”

Ross’s bold statements arrive amid a rash of major label executives announcing their exits, including Bryant who recently left her post as the co-president of Roc Nation.

Additionally, Kanye West shared a message on his Instagram Story earlier this month featuring a text message thread in which he was informed former Atlantic Records Chairman/CEO Julie Greenwald was fired from her post. In addition to breaking the news to Ye, the text revealed that the incoming executive at Atlantic is allegedly demanding 40 percent of all revenue from both of his Vultures albums or else they will be pulled from streaming platforms.

