Rick Ross Goes Public With New Girlfriend Days After Ex-Boo Says God Told Her To Date Rapper 

Rick Ross has a new girlfriend in his life, and he’s not holding back, icing her out in diamonds and taking her on romantic trips on his boat.

The MMG honcho appears to have been single following his split from Cristina Mackey earlier this year following a brief relationship. While he’s since been linked to several women, it appears Rick Ross only has eyes for one, cosmetics brand owner Justice J Williams.

Williams took to her Instagram Story on Sunday (October 13), posting highlights of her date with Ross. She shared a cute black and white video of Rozay smiling and kissing on her neck. “Me & mine,” she wrote on the video. Williams also shared an image of a sparkling diamond necklace, thanking her “baby” for the gift, noting, “it’s not even my birthday.”

Meanwhile, Rick Ross hasn’t been shy in letting the world know exactly how he feels about his new boo. He’s been gushing over his new girlfriend in the comment sections of her recent Instagram posts, dropping red heart emojis and calling her “mine” in one.

“Can’t nobody fck w you J,” he wrote on another post. “Rolex watch and jersey is [fire] tho.”

Meanwhile, last week, Ross’ ex-girlfriend Cristina Mackey claimed their relationship was the product of divine intervention. Mackey explained that she was destined to live in Miami, and her relationship with Ross was part of God’s plan to bring her there.

“I just feel like God was like, ‘I need you to date this person real quick so I can get you where you need to go’,” she shared on IG Live. “’You need to be in this city.’”