Rick Ross’ Ex-Girlfriend Believes God Told Her To Date Him & “Boss Up”

Rick Ross’ ex-girlfriend Cristina Mackey seems to believe she and Rozay were brought together through an act of divine intervention.

During a recent Instagram Live session, Rick Ross’ former flame opened up about the spiritual guidance she says led her into the rapper’s arms. Mackey passionately revealed that she felt God had a divine plan for her, using her brief romance with Ross as a means to an end.

“I just feel like God was like, ‘I need you to date this person real quick so I can get you where you need to go’,” Cristina Mackey shared with her followers viewing the live.

As Mackey continued to emphasize that her relationship with Ross was more than just a fling, she went on to explain that part of the higher purpose in her dating the Maybach Music boss was bring her to the city of Miami.

“What made you stay in Miami? Have you been to Miami? This place is incredible to me,” she gushed. She continued, rifling off about how she felt Miami was a pivotal location for her spiritual and personal growth even noted her mother’s approval

“’You need to be in this city,'” Mackey said.

“My mom said the same thing too. She was like, ‘God brought you here for me. Be closer to me.”

While Mackey’s comments were lighthearted at times, she stood by her belief that God had orchestrated their union as a necessary step for her journey.

“He [God] did not bring you here and be in a relationship with that man [Rick Ross],” Mackey said. “But if that was the passage or what do you call it? The route that God chose.”

Mackey and Ross’ whirlwind romance was short-lived, yet impactful. The two were spotted together several times in Miami before eventually parting ways after only six months of dating. Though they’ve since moved on, Mackey has spoken about Ross on several different occasions on her social media channels. Earlier this summer she turned up on trolls body-shaming Rozay, saying she could wrap both arms around him and that men “could never” have a chance with her.