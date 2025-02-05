Rick Ross Hits Back At 50 Cent Over Big Meech Slander, Blindsides Uncle Murda

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross has also taken to Instagram to address 50 Cent’s social media jabs, particularly targeting Big Meech’s association with the MMG mogul.

Days after Big Meech, the co-founder of the infamous Black Mafia Family (BMF), was spotted with Rick Ross as the Miami-bred rapper used the opportunity to promote his upcoming car show, 50 Cent began attacking the former Detroit drug kingpin.

More specifically, the G-Unit Films and TV mogul posted an image of a rat and threatened to expose Big Meech for being a snitch due to his connection to Tammy Cowins. Cowins helped secure the rights to Big Meech’s story and served as a producer on Fifty’s STARZ series about his life and the story of BMF. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AllHipHop (@allhiphopcom)

In a candid response, Ross directly invited 50 Cent to his car show, saying, “Hey, Curtis Jackson, you’re more than welcome to bring that Versace Lamborghini to the car show June 7th and your little homies.”

Rozay also took aim at Fifty’s G-Unit counterpart Uncle Murda saying, “I know them n*ggas, uh, Auntie Murda, Yeah I know you got a Toyota Tundra. I could see it in your face.”

Ross also addressed the long-standing tension between him and 50 Cent, emphasizing that he has no interest in mending fences.

“You wouldn’t be able to imagine how many different times muthaf*ckas tried to fix the issues with me and Curly Jackson,” he said. “No, I always said no. It’s a free TV show for me.”

As Ross continued in the nearly three-minute mash-up, he highlighted how the feud serves as a marketing tool for him.

“I could wake up in the morning and say that p#### n#### can’t dress… Then you give them a commercial boom and say Rick Ross car show June 7th.”

Additionally, regarding his association with Big Meech, Ross dismissed the criticism, saying, “Now, Big Meech, February 13th. That concert going to be off the muthaf*cking hook, putting his foot up you n*ggas a#### and leaving it in your muthaf*cking intestine, n*gga.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by AllHipHop (@allhiphopcom)

Watch the compilation of Rozay’s IG story in the post above.