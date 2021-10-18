Rick Ross Introduces “Hemp Hop Smokables” Rolling Papers

Rick Ross has teamed up with the CEO of Rap Snacks James Lindsay to create the new brand after his previous health scares.

Rick Ross has his fingers in many pies. He is the CEO of Maybach Music. He owns more than 20 Wingstop locations and is a franchise owner of Checkers and Rally’s restaurants. Rozay has ventures in the beverages industry with spirits brands Luc Belaire and Bumbu.

He’s picking up bags in the burgeoning male grooming industry with his line of hair and beard care products, RICH by Rick Ross. He has the food sector covered with his Rap Snacks and CTRL and Meal Replacement shakes partnerships.

He also has a foot in the door of the cannabis industry, teaming up with fellow Rap legend, Berner and California Based Lifestyle & Cannabis Brand, COOKIES in 2020.

Now Rick Ross is once again partnering with Rap Snacks’ CEO and Founder James Lindsay to create a line of smokable products, under the name Hemp Hop Smokables, LLC. Also, onboard are San Diego-based hemp manufacturing company Hempacco and together they intend to introduce something new to the smoking industry. The innovative range will include cannabinoid cigarettes and hemp blunt rolling papers.

Rick Ross explained that his health issues drove him to create a more health-conscious product. “Having had my own health scares, and through my healing process, I decided I would develop a line of smokables to help others with the benefits of Hemp cannabinoids,” he wrote in a press statement.

Last month (September 7,) the business mogul published a new book “The Perfect Day To Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide To Building Your Empire.” The book debuted on both the prestigious New York Times and Amazon’s bestsellers lists.

In a recent interview with Business Insider Rick Ross explained why even as a multimillionaire, he still cuts his own grass.

“From my understanding, the former owner of my estate had 17 people maintaining close to 300 acres. Even though he was very wealthy, the estate ended up going into foreclosure. So, to avoid this, I maintain the bulk of it with my buddies.” he said. “They handle the yard work, and I bought a tractor and I cut the grass. I’m thinking long-term, and hopefully I can get some other people to think this way as well.”