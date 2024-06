Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Even Dr. Mario Montoya, who recently gave the MMG boss his “new” smile, made a special cameo appearance.

At this point, Rick Ross is almost more of an entrepreneur than a rapper. In addition to owning Maybach Music Group, several Wingstops and Checkers and Rally’s, to name a few, he’s also behind The Slippery Soap.

The car detailing line includes ceramic spray wax, interior cleaner, quick cleaner and much more. Ross plugged the brand on Saturday (June 1) during his third annual car show. Held at his sprawling, 235-acre Georgia estate—also known as “The Promised Land”—the event reportedly drew more than 12,000 people to his property and an impressive array of flashy cars and bikes.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Ross peeled back the curtain on the event, showing off his mansion, some of the special guests like Bun B, performances by new MMG signee Nino Breeze and Quavo as well as a special cameo by Dr. Mario Montoya, who recently gave Ross his “new” smile.

Rick Ross’s car and bike show delivered not only the fleet of vehicles and celebrity guests but also food and music. The South Fulton Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warned neighbors to expect heavy congestion around State Routes 138 and 279, Old National Highway ahead of time.

Last year, there were several concerns about traffic and safety, but multiple agencies were tasked with working on traffic control. As a result, there were no complications.

Tickets to attend the car show this year were $250 per person for general admission and $750 to enter the show with a car or bike, which included two general admission tickets. VIP Parking was also available for $500. Check out footage of the event courtesy of 11 Alive News below.