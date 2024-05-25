50 Cent Re-Ignites Beef With Rick Ross—Prompts Vile Response & Accusation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Will 50 Cent and Rick Ross’ beef start to get ugly again?

50 Cent and Rick Ross’s years-long rap beef could be taking a nasty turn based on their recent interaction on social media.

On Saturday (May 25), 50 Cent shared a post on Instagram for the sole purpose of disparaging Ross for his past lyrics, which have drawn scrutiny on multiple occasions.

In a video featuring what appears to be an A.I.-generated composite photo of convicted sexual abusers Jeffrey Epstein, R. Kelly and disgraced Bad Boy music mogul Diddy, audio of Ross’s controversial verse on Rocko’s “U.O.E.N.O” featuring A$AP Rocky and Future plays in the background.

The clip focuses on Ross’s verse in which he essentially normalizes date rape with, “Put molly all in her champagne/She don’t even know it/I took her home and enjoyed that/She don’t even know it.”

50 Cent laid into Ross in the caption of the post by further deducing what the Maybach Music Group (MMG) lyricist could’ve been thinking when he crafted the verse.

“You know some times I think people are just stupid, why would you say this in song?,” 50 Cent wrote in part before adding, “I DRUGGED HER ASS, AND I RAP*D HER ASS, AND SHE AINT EVEN KNOW IT ! @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi.”

In a comment that has since been deleted, Ross responded with a low blow and appeared to accuse the G-Unit rapper of abusing the mother of his child.

“This was a Lyric, Daphne joy accused/says you sodomized and raped her as you held her down in front of your son Curtis @50cent,” Ross wrote in the deleted comment.

Ross appeared to be referencing the defamation lawsuit 50 Cent against Joy, the mother of their son Sire. According to court documents obtained by US Weekly and TMZ, the G-Unit rapper sued her for accusing him of rape and physical abuse in an Instagram post.

While 50 Cent and Ross have been beefing for years, the MMG boss has also recently been involved in disagreements with several other artists as of late. After releasing his “Champagne Moments” Drake diss last month, The Game dissed Rozay in a track of his own entitled “Freeway’s Revenge.”

Check out the full post above.