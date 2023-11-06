Rick Ross & Meek Mill Tease Upcoming Drake Feature

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fans could get more music from the three Hip-Hop vets.

Longtime musical partners Rick Ross and Meek Mill will release their collaborative album, Too Good to Be True, later this week. Will Drake make an appearance on that project?

Both Rick Ross and Meek Mill teased a possible Drake feature for Too Good to Be True. The two Hip-Hop veterans spoke about the Toronto native during an appearance on Complex’s GOAT TALK show.

“Meek Milly and Rozay, we f###### with the boy heavily. You might hear him on some of this new s### that’s coming out very soon,” Meek Mill stated about Drake. Plus, Rick Ross added, “You better believe it.”

Rick Ross has worked with Drake on multiple collaborations. The two rap stars joined forces for tracks like “Ashton Martin Music” (2010), “Lord Knows” (2011), “Stay Schemin” (2012), and “Money in the Grave” (2019).

Meek Mill and Drake scored hits together with “Amen” in 2012 and “R.I.C.O.” in 2015. The latter song played a role in the highly-publicized beef involving the Dream Chasers leader and OVO leader. After reconciling, they came back together for 2019’s “Going Bad.”

Rick Ross and Meek Mill’s Too Good to Be True hits DSPs on November 10. They dropped the “Shaq & Kobe” single on September 29, followed by “Lyrical Eazy” on October 20. Ross and Meek previously united for songs such as “Tupac Back,” “Ima Boss,” and “So Sophisticated.”