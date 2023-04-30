Rick Ross’ Neighbors File Petition To Axe His Upcoming Car Show Featuring Lil Wayne

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to WSB-TV, Ross has been allowed to hold a concert that’s expected to attract more than 6,000 fans to their community—and his neighbors aren’t happy about it.

Rick Ross is a known car fanatic and started hosting an annual car show on his Georgia property last year. But evidently, the MMG founder’s neighbors are attempting to throw a wrench in his plans. According to WSB-TV, Ross has been allowed to hold a concert that’s expected to attract more than 6,000 fans to their community. Neighbors told Fayette County Board of Commissioners the event brought traffic to a standstill last year. So, members of the Northridge subdivision in Fayetteville signed petitions opposing the show.

“I have the petitions here that we signed,” one neighbor told the board during a meeting Tuesday (April 25), while another said, “Our quality of life was unnecessarily compromised.”

Another claimed Ross’ mansion isn’t zoned for the type of event he wants to hold. The gridlock the event caused was also a point of contention.

“We feel locked out,” a homeowner said. “It took me 40 minutes to get out of my subdivision.”

Ross wants to have the car and bike show on June 3 with Lil Wayne as the headliner. Neighbors say the roads can’t handle the 6,500 fans expected to attend the event.