Rick Ross Offers Don Lemon WingStop Job After CNN Termination  

Rick Ross has reached out to Don Lemon to offer him a job in light of his recent firing from CNN: “A brother’s got your back!”

Rick Ross is living up to his Biggest Boss title, offering some career advice to former CNN anchor Don Lemon following his recent termination after 17 years at the network.

After the news broke, the MMG honcho took to Instagram to share his shock and to offer the job.

“I just found out Don Lemon was terminated from CNN. Damn, Don. But guess what? A brother’s got your back!”,” Rozay stated.

However, Don Lemon is unlikely to be thrilled by Rick Ross’s offer of assistance. “We’re hiring at WingStop,” he continued. “And for some reason, I believe you know what you’re doing with them LEMON pepper wings. So, man just send over your resume. 17 years, damn. But, I’m gonna make sure I get you in front of the right grill, brother. Stay solid, brother.” Check out the clip below.

Rick Ross offering Don lemon a job at wing stop after he got fired from CNN has me in tears!!! 🤣💀🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/LrtOYS7YEG — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) April 25, 2023

Don Lemon Reacts To CNN Termination

Don Lemon shared a statement on Monday sharing his dismay at the decision and how he was informed.

“I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play,” he declared. “With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.”

CNN CEO Chris Licht also shared a memo to his staff: “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors. CNN This Morning has been on the air for nearly six months, and we are committed to its success.”

Meanwhile, the broadcasting company disputed Don Lemon’s version of events, insisting he was offered a meeting with management.

“Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate,” a tweet shared from CNN’s communications Twitter account read. “He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

