Don Vs. Don: Trump Celebrates “The Dumbest Man On Television,” Don Lemon’s Demise

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

President Trump is celebrating the recent news that CNN talking head Don Lemon was unexpectedly FIRED today!

As news of Don Lemon’s abrupt firing from CNN broke, former President Donald Trump wasted no time celebrating his long-time critic’s demise.

Trump gleefully posted on TruthSocial, “Good News: ‘The dumbest man on television,’ Don Lemon, has finally been fired from Fake News CNN. My only question is, WHAT TOOK THEM SO LONG?”

The shocking termination of Lemon, along with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson today (April 24th), has sent shockwaves through the media industry and sparked reactions from numerous celebrities.

In a tweet, Lemon shared his dismay.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network,” Don Lemon said. “It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.” He went on to express gratitude for his colleagues and teams, stating, “I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.”

Various celebrities and public figures took to social media to voice their opinions on the controversial firings.

While some shared their support for Lemon and Carlson, others questioned the motives behind the decisions and whether the terminations were fueled by a larger issue within the media industry.

CNN CEO Chris Licht issued a memo to staff, lauding Lemon’s contributions.

“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

Meanwhile, The New York Times reported that some guests were reluctant to appear on-air with Lemon, and internal research revealed his popularity with audiences had waned.