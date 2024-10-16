Rick Ross’ New Boo Shuts Down Trolls Claiming She Won’t Last 90 Days With Rapper 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Justice Williams challenged trolls claiming her new relationship with Rick Ross won’t make it past the three-month mark.

Rick Ross recently debuted his new girlfriend, and the haters are already predicting the end of their romance.

Earlier this week, Rozay’s new girlfriend, Justice Williams, posted her man on Instagram, showing off the diamond necklace he bought her. The new couple appeared to have been joined at the hip since, enjoying dates at the zoo and lounging poolside at Ross’ Promise Land mansion.

On Tuesday (October 15), Williams hopped on Instagram Live, where she faced some negative comments.

“Let me explain something to y’all,” she replied to trolls in the chat. “There’s nothing wrong with being something of your own, but also coming into a different territory of a completely different bracket.”

After claiming “God” and “divine timing” placed her in this position, Williams insisted she would never “change for anyone for anything for any clout,” before alluding to Rozay’s past relationships.

Rick Ross’ New Girlfriend Believes They Will Outlast Haters Predictions

“I would be crazy to judge a person based on who a person was to someone else. That’s not me. I’m not judging no one based on their past relations ‘cuz I know everybody is not replaceable,’ she continued, “It takes the right person. A person can change someone, okay. Let’s be very clear.”

Williams added, “If he wants to, he will, if he doesn’t, he won’t,” before beating on her chest saying, “‘Cuz me … I’m protected. I can’t protect what’s going to happen, though. It’s what God says.”

She then responded to the doubters in the chat who said the romance won’t last.

“Like y’all said, if I’m here for 30, 60, 90 days, then so be it,” Williams said. “But when I’m here past 30, 60, 90 days, I want everybody to go buy me some type of electronic. Y’all owe me.”

Williams urged viewers to “mind your business, enjoy life,” and stop worrying about others. She said that sitting on the internet all day obsessing over the lives of others says a lot about a person’s character. “You’re insane,” she added. You’re crazy like you’re miserable.”

Meanwhile, like Williams, Rick Ross’ former girlfriend, Cristina Mackey, recently claimed God placed her with the rapper as part of a divine plan.