Rick Ross Pranks Snoozing Friend With Leaf Blower Wake-Up Call For Sleeping Late 

Don’t try sleeping in if you’re staying with Rick Ross, as the MMG boss might surprise you with a mischievous prank to get you out of bed.

Rick Ross refuses to tolerate laziness, even from his close friends, as one homie found out when he thought he could sleep in while staying at Rozay’s house.

On Monday (August 12), the MMG honcho shared some customary words of wisdom on his Instagram Story to motivate his followers. After discussing the importance of getting an early start, Rick Ross discovered that one of his friends was still fast asleep and decided to prank him.

“You see I’m talking about muthafuckas sleeping late,” Ross said. “I just realized I got somebody under the same roof with me, it’s what 11:30? He’s still asleep. That can’t be tolerated. I got to do something about it, y’all ready? Come with me.”

Ross filmed as another friend entered a bedroom and aimed a leaf blower directly into the sleeping man’s mouth before turning the power on. Now awake, the man suddenly jumped and began swiping with his pillow as everybody laughed off-camera.

“Can’t be sleeping on the money man,” Rick Ross said after pranking his friend. “It’s only going to hurt one person.”

Meanwhile, in other Rick Ross news, the Drake fan who infamously threw a punch at the rapper in Canada has dropped a diss track.

Using the alias Icarus, the man taunted Rozay on “White Boy.” He even featured a chain in the visuals allegedly belonging to Ross’ longtime DJ, Sam Sneak.

The music video also includes footage of the Vancouver brawl, including Rick Ross fleeing the chaos. Watch the “White Boy” video below.