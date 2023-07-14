Rick Ross Reportedly Set To Buy $37 Million Star Island Mansion

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ross loves the lifestyle of the rich and famous and may be moving next to more celebrities who love that life.

Rick Ross is reportedly continuing to make major moves in the real estate world. According to the Miami Times, he may be returning home from his Fayetteville estate to buy a luxurious mansion on Star Island for roughly $37 million. The home has nine bedrooms, six bathrooms, a heated swimming pool and an entertainment room.

Ross recently bought Meek Mill’s Sandy Springs/Buckhead home for $4.2 million.

The compound, which his protégé had for two years and reportedly never moved into, has eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a jacuzzi, sauna, movie theater, outdoor pool, playground, tennis court and twin garages.

Ross also purchased Amar’e Stoudemire’s $3.5 million Florida estate. Sources said the Ross/Stoudemire’s deal made history as the “fastest closing in the history of the Landmark Ranch Estates section,” an isolated area west of Fort Lauderdale in Southwest Ranches.

With his new home, he will gain not just a 40,000-square-foot mansion but also some high profile celebrity neighbors, including Diddy, Jennifer Lopez and Shaquille O’Neal.

While the place is already impressive, Ross said he will be renovating it to make it more his style, which will likely include gold and marble everywhere.