Rick Ross Responds To Labor Violations At His Wingstop Locations

The U.S. Department of Labor found multiple labor violations at Wingstops operated by Rick Ross and his family’s company.

Rick Ross reacted to the U.S. Department of Labor fining his company for labor violations at several Wingstop locations in Mississippi.

“When you’re running a business, there will be mistakes,” Rick Ross said on Instagram Stories. “But as the biggest boss, you never make the same mistake twice. You see, accountability—taking accountability is big when you the biggest. And remember this: most successful people don’t take stumbling as a setback but actually a stepping stone to greater things, ya heard me? Let’s be great.”

The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division discovered multiple violations at Wingstops operated by Boss Wings Enterprises LLC, which is owned by Rick Ross and his family. The company wrongfully deducted the wages of 244 employees.

Boss Wings forced Wingstop workers to pay for their own uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages. Boss Wings also failed to maintain a record of employee hours worked and wage deductions.

“The law prevents Boss Wings Enterprises LLC from shifting operating costs to workers by deducting the costs of uniforms, cash register shortages or training expenses, or to allow a worker’s pay to fall below the minimum wage rate,” Wage and Hour Division District Director Audrey Hall said.

Rick Ross’ family business must pay $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.