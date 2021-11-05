Rick Ross Reveals Cover Art & Release Date For ‘Richer Than I Ever Been’ Album

A new single with Jazmine Sullivan and 21 Savage is on the way.

Rick Ross is close to dropping Richer Than I’ve Ever Been. The self-described “Biggest Boss” provided some information about the upcoming project.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, Rick Ross revealed the Richer Than I’ve Ever Been artwork. Legendary photographer Jonathan Mannion shot the cover image.

Rick Ross also confirmed the studio LP’s official release date. He wrote in the IG caption, “My new album Richer Than I’ve Ever Been will be available [December] 10th 2021.”

In addition, Ross teased the release of an upcoming new single called “Outlaws.” R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan and Hip Hop artist 21 Savage will appear on the track.

Currently, Rick Ross’s career catalog contains the #1 albums Port of Miami (2004), Trilla (2008), Deeper Than Rap (2009), God Forgives, I Don’t (2012), and Mastermind (2014). 2019’s Port of Miami 2, his most recent album, peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

This year also saw Rick Ross contribute to the 88rising-curated Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: The Album. The Marvel Studio movie’s soundtrack hosts “Run It” performed by Rick Ross, DJ Snake, and Rich Brian.

Last week, Wale dropped his Folarin II album. That LP contains a track titled “Light Years” which features Rick Ross. Both rhymers have a long history as collaborators due to their Maybach Music Group association.

