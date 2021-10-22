Wale Drops ‘Folarin II’ Album Featuring J. Cole, Rick Ross, Chris Brown & More

Check out the new project by the DMV emcee.

Washington, DC representative Wale is back with a new body of work. Folarin II landed on DSPs today (October 22) two years after Wow… That’s Crazy.

Wale’s latest album includes features by J. Cole, Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men, Sauce of Backyard Band, Lil Chris of T.O.B., Maxo Kream, Yella Beezy, and Ant Clemons.

Folarin II is the sequel to Wale’s 2012 mixtape Folarin. The original project hosted appearances by Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Scarface, Nipsey Hussle, French Montana, Jhené Aiko, and other artists.

Earlier this year, Wale declared himself “one of the greatest rappers of all time.” The 37-year-old emcee’s discography also includes chart-topping projects such as 2013’s The Gifted and 2015’s The Album About Nothing.

In 2019, Wow… That’s Crazy opened at #7 on the Billboard 200 chart with 38,000 album-equivalent units. Wale currently has four Top 10 albums in his catalog.