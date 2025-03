Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross is responding to the childhood teachers who labeled him “slow” and well below average in his math studies.

The multimillionaire rapper and entrepreneur took to Instagram Monday (March 17). With his signature bravado, Ross addressed those early critics head-on, recounting his school days when educators questioned his intellectual capabilities.

“They had the audacity to tell Rozay Rozay could possibly be slow,” Ross began. “What? Just because I don’t understand the way we communicated. I can’t comprehend. What? Me and my mother had amazing communication. Me and my father, we had amazing communication. Just because you can’t label ’em. Stop. I was gifted.”

He continued, recalling a specific moment of judgment from his high school years.

“When I was in the 12th grade, they said my math was only ninth-grade level,” Ross added. “But look at the numbers we playing with now muthafucka. What is it 12, 13? I still ain’t figured it out yet.”

Rick Ross’ teachers may have considered him ‘slow” but the rapper’s exceptional business acumen helped him evolve from a street-savvy Miami rapper into a powerhouse mogul with a reported projected net worth of $150 million by 2025.

His empire extends far beyond music, encompassing hospitality, grooming, publishing, and even healthcare.

Ross owns a sprawling 54,000-square-foot Georgia mansion and a lavish $37 million Star Island residence in Miami, alongside more than 30 lucrative Wingstop franchises nationwide.

In 2008, Ross founded Maybach Music Group (MMG), signing prominent Hip-Hop artists such as Meek Mill and Wale.

He’s also authored a business guide: “The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire,” a New York Times bestseller.

Never shy to stir controversy, Ross didn’t pass up the chance to jab at longtime rival 50 Cent.

“I’ll buy your masters,” he added, reiterating his threat. “And donate it.”