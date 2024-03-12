Rick Ross Rips Watch Expert Who Claims Rozay Flexes Fake Timepieces 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross mercilessly mocked a YouTuber who accused him of flexing a knock-off watch, claiming that his emerald Audemars Piguet is a fake. Nico Leonard, who brands himself “That Watch Guy from Youtube,” and has more that 1.5 million followers on the platform, spotted Rozay flexing his extensive collection of luxury timepieces in a recent […]

Rick Ross mercilessly mocked a YouTuber who accused him of flexing a knock-off watch, claiming that his emerald Audemars Piguet is a fake.

Nico Leonard, who brands himself “That Watch Guy from Youtube,” and has more that 1.5 million followers on the platform, spotted Rozay flexing his extensive collection of luxury timepieces in a recent feature from lifestyle magazine Robb Report.

Among the watches featured is an “an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak awash in 816 baguette-cut emeralds.”

However, Leonard said the piece is not real. “Why are you flaunting fake watches?” he asked in an Instagram video last week. “There’s only one of these watches in the world.”

He also showed off a photo purportedly of the genuine emerald Audemars Piguet insisting the owner sent it to him as proof. Leonard tagged Ross, refuting claims his watch is worth over $3 million. “It’s only worth Scrap Value,” he added.

The MMG founder took to Instagram to address “the little fat guy in the one cubicle office speaking on watches.”

“It’s unbelievable isn’t it, fat guy, little piglet?” he said before ridiculing Leonard. “Oh those emeralds are so rare. It would be so hard for a black man to obtain such a rare timepiece.”

He told the watch expert to “stay out of grown folks business,” before continuing to mock him.

Leonard detailed his fake watch allegations against Rick Ross on YouTube last week. The video has racked up over 650,000 views since its release.