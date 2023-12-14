Rick Ross Says He’s In The Shape Of His Life Ahead Of Mount Kilimanjaro Climb  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross revealed his hilarious backup plan to whisk him and his fellow climbers off of Mount Kilimanjaro should things go wrong.

Rick Ross plans to make good on his promise after challenging himself to climb the highest mountain in Africa, Mount Kilimanjaro, next year.

After announcing his intention to make the climb back in 2022, the MMG honcho is pounding the pavement in preparation for the mammoth task.

He took to Instagram Wednesday (December 13) while on an evening run with his friend and The Perfect Day To Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide To Building Your Empire co-writer Neil Martinez-Belkin, who is also set to make the trek.

“I mentioned on the podcast last year we was climbing to the top of Kilimanjaro,” Rick Ross began. “It’s official. Early 2024. It’s going down.”

While displaying impressive breath control, Rozay confirmed he and his fellow climber are “in the best shape of our lives,” before promising, “I won’t fall out on you muthafuckas.”

Rick Ross also joked that he has a backup plan to whisk him off Mount Kilimanjaro if things go wrong.

Check out the clip below.

When announcing his Kilimanjaro plans last year, Rick Ross admitted that he hadn’t done much research. “I’m the boss, I don’t look into nothing,” he said. However, he insisted he would spend the following two years preparing mentally and physically.

Although he said he hadn’t looked into it, he seemed to have a pretty good idea of the task ahead of him. He guessed the climb would take between five to ten days but said he was in no rush.

According to the Climbing Kilimanjaro website, the mountain takes around five to nine days to climb, and most trekkers fail because they try to complete the trek too quickly without acclimatizing to the altitude.