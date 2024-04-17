Rick Ross Seeks New Neighbor In Miami Beach To Troll Drake & Birdman

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross and Drake’s feud took a turn, becoming a bragging contest regarding their fortunes and real estate.

Rick Ross challenged Drake to buy an expensive lot next to Rozay’s property in Miami Beach on Wednesday (April 17). The Maybach Music Group boss boasted about the money he spent on his dream home after his beef with Drake shifted to a real estate debate.

“Yesterday we began talking about real estate,” Ross said. “I don’t know nobody else that’ll buy a $35 million crib and tear it down and do it the way they wanna do it, customized. Well, I did! Here we go, right here on Star Island. I’ma have easily $50 million into this and it’s well worth it. My dream crib.”

He continued, “But right next door, it’s an empty lot. They only asking $37 million for the flat lot … You know who I’d love to be my neighbor! So, my rich friends, it’s available. And I know you got somebody that would love to stay right here next to Ricky Rozay.”

Ross previously mocked Drake for not helping Cash Money Records co-founder Birdman, who faced foreclosure threats on a Miami Beach mansion in the past. Ross, wearing a t-shirt featuring the cover art for Cash Money’s Baller Blockin’ film, continued antagonizing Drake and Birdman by referencing the Big Tymers single “Get Your Roll On.”

“These other people don’t have a waiting list for real estate where they from,” Ross said. “Stop. It’s whole different ball game. It’s Ricky Rozay. C’mon, man, you could be my neighbor. I would love to g####### wake up in the morning and hear, ‘Everybody getcha roll on, everybody getcha m############’ … It’s only $37 million! C’mon, man.”

Ross began feuding with Drake in a sprawling rap battle involving Future, Metro Boomin, Kendrick Lamar and more. Drake dissed Ross on the song “Push Ups (Drop & Give Me 50).” Ross responded with the diss track “Champagne Moments.”