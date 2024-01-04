Rick Ross Shares Live Report Of Tyreek Hill’s House Fire: “Lil Bro Gon’ Have To Build A New Crib” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross was minding his business waiting for an order of Wingstop when he noticed billowing smoke coming from the home of his neighbor, Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill.

The MMG honcho took to the front lawn of his “Promise Land” mansion on Wednesday (January 3), to report from the scene as the fire department tackled the blaze.

“Just my opinion, [it] must be an electrical fire because the smoke is getting thicker and thicker as the fire trucks [are] standing,” Ross said in a video posted to his Instagram Story. “More and more helicopters,” he continued, panning the camera to the sky.

Rozay continued to report on the fire while offering some encouragement to Hill.

“Lil bro gon’ have to build a new crib, it’s all good tho,” he added. “Dropped 10 [million] on this one, ya heard me? You build another one you feel me? Live it up.”

He also shared an update from first responders claiming nobody was hurt in the blaze.

“I checked with the firefighters, there was no one that was injured,” Ross shared. “Everybody was out of the house, the fire is under control. God bless the homie, you already know.”

The Dolphins’ Wide Receiver was reportedly at practice when the fire broke out. A statement from the team confirmed Hill and his family were all safe, per Josh Moser:

“Tyreek has been in communication with his family. Everyone is out of the house and safe at this time. He has also left practice to deal with the situation.”