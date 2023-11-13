Rick Ross Speaks To Georgia State University Law Students Studying His Career

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Boss was the focus of the “Legal Life Of…” course.

Georgia State University professor Mo Ivory presented a class on rapper/entrepreneur William “Rick Ross” Roberts II. The subject of the 13-week curriculum recently made an appearance at the Atlanta school.

The GSU College of Law students learned about the legal contracts that helped shape Rick Ross’s career. They also had the opportunity to draft, interpret, and negotiate deals associated with the music industry.

The “Legal Life Of…” course on Rick Ross was part of the fall 2023 academic year. According to WSBTV, Rick Ross attended an event last week on GSU’s campus with the scholars studying the Miami native’s legal transactions.

“As a lover of rap music, Hip-Hop culture, and in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop, I could not think of a better time to study the career of a visionary like Rick Ross,” Professor Mo Ivory stated in a press release.

Ivory also added, “When I began my research on Ross, I realized early on that my students would learn about a businessman who turned his love of music into an empire that includes massive real estate holdings, food and beverage franchises, investments in the car and bike industry, literary works and corporate equity ownership.”

Some of Rick Ross’s business ventures include the Maybach Music Group label, Belaire Rosé Champagne and the Hempacco smokables brand. He also owns several Wingstop, Checkers and Rally’s restaurant locations across the country.

Throughout his run in the entertainment business, Ross released numerous mixtapes and studio LPs. The former Albany State University student’s catalog contains the No. 1 albums Port of Miami, Trilla, Deeper Than Rap, God Forgives, I Don’t and Mastermind. He recently reunited with Meek Mill for the Too Good To Be True joint project.