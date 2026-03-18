Rick Ross Takes Legal Action Against Remy Ma Over Stolen “Biggest Boss” Identity

Rick Ross took swift legal action against Remy Ma over a movie he says copies his life story and iconic “Biggest Boss” nickname.

Rick Ross pulled the legal card on Remy Ma over a movie that he’s saying straight up copies his whole identity and music catalog without permission.

The Biggest Boss is taking action against Remy and her network for a film called “The Biggest Boss” that he claims rips off his legendary nickname and backstory.

According to TMZ, Ross’s attorneys sent a cease-and-desist letter demanding that the project be pulled from her streaming platform immediately.

The movie’s plot centers on a police officer who steals a drug dealer’s life story and turns it into a rap career, mirroring Ross’s own journey from correctional officer to Hip-Hop mogul and his real-life battle with Rick Ross over the theft of his name.

Remy Ma’s team responded quickly, saying she was completely unaware of the situation and has maintained a solid 20-plus-year professional and personal relationship with Ross.

Once they learned about his concerns, the title got removed. That’s a pretty fast move to try and smooth things over before this escalates further.

This situation shows how complicated things can get when personal relationships, business ventures and creative ownership all collide in the same space.