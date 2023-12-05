Rick Ross Trashes 50 Cent, His “Diabolical Genius” & Girlfriend

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent mocked Rick Ross and Meek Mill’s album sales, which led to Rozay bringing up the G-Unit rapper’s past bankruptcy and more.

Rick Ross added a new chapter to his longstanding beef with 50 Cent on Tuesday (December 5). The Maybach Music Group boss took verbal shots at his rival in response to 50 Cent mocking Rozay and Meek Mill’s Too Good to Be True album sales.

“I got a DM saying, ‘Rozay, we believe 50 Cent just made a comment about you online,” Ross said on Instagram Stories. “I seen it and I said to myself, ‘Y’all don’t know 50 Cent like I do. He wouldn’t do that.’ For one, his b#### dream chases. She been a Dream Chaser b#### for many years. Still is. That’s when she told me I was her favorite.”

Rozay’s disrespect of 50 Cent’s girlfriend Cuban Link was just the beginning of the social media diatribe. Ross continued by scoffing at Charlamagne Tha God calling 50 Cent a “diabolical genius.”

Charlamagne praised 50 Cent for trolling Diddy after the Bad Boy Records founder stepped down as chairman of REVOLT in November. 50 Cent offered to buy the network amid his relentless taunting of Diddy, who faced allegations of sexual assault. Ross was less impressed than Charlamagne, downplaying 50 Cent’s genius by referencing the G-Unit rapper’s past financial troubles.

“There’s something else I seen that I thought was actually kinda cute,” Ross said. “Charlamagne referred to 50 Cent as a ‘diabolical genius.’ And me, thinking the way I think of Charlamagne, he would know better than that. A diabolical genius doesn’t file foreclosure, doesn’t file bankruptcy … A diabolical genius, for my next generation of young bosses, they buying Delta. They buying the Miami Heat. They making big boy moves. Cracking jokes on somebody don’t make you diabolical.”

He added, “Getting money make you diabolical. That’s what make you diabolical, Charlamagne. Stop dickriding.”

Listen to Ross firing back at 50 Cent below.