Rickey Smiley Addresses Katt Williams’ Comments On “Friday After Next” Film

Rickey Smiley is airing out Katt Williams following his interview with Shannon Sharpe.

Rickey Smiley has addressed Katt Williams’ comments about their experience working on Ice Cube’s 2002 film Friday After Next.

During the broadcast of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show on Thursday (January 4) Smiley spoke at length about Williams’ account of the casting process of the film. During his remarks, Smiley revealed he was “disappointed” he had to explain what he meant when he told Shannon Sharpe during an interview last year that Williams was supposed to have the role of Santa and he was supposed to be Money Mike in the movie.

“I had no reason to lie about that,” Smiley said. “They added that whole pimp twist to that character, which was actually a better decision and made it funnier. There was no way in the hell I could have executed that role like that and I’m glad that they made that decision. Personally, I liked the pimp role better, but the Santa Claus role was just perfect for me.”

Smiley went on to say he and Williams previously had a conversation about this same subject more than 12 years ago following a chance encounter in Atlanta. According Smiley, he and Williams “dapped up” and even hugged it out.

Williams’ explosive interview with Shannon Sharpe has since attracted well over 23 million views on YouTube since it was released on January 3. In addition to Smiley, prominent stars mentioned by Williams in the interview, such as Trick Daddy, Brandon T. Jackson and Ice Cube, have since responded to the comments he made during the conversation.

Check out the lengthy video response below.