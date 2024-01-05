Ice Cube Responds To Katt Williams’ “Friday” Claims Following Explosive Viral Interview

In a nearly 10-minute video, the N.W.A pioneer touched on Williams’ comments about the film franchise, “Friday,” in which Williams played “Money Mike” in 2002’s “Friday After Next.”

Ice Cube has responded to Katt Williams’ viral interview with Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast via Twitter (X). In a nearly 10-minute video, the N.W.A pioneer touched on Williams’ comments about the film franchise, Friday, in which Williams played “Money Mike” in 2002’s Friday After Next.

“First of all, I just wanna say we shot [Friday After Next] over 20 years ago,” he says in the clip. “So, you know, people have different perspectives and it’s been a long time. Every comedian I’ve worked with, every comedian I’ve put in a movie, I only put them in a movie because I thought they was funny. I thought they was perfect for the part. I tried to put them in a position to win. That’s what it’s all about […] All these guys I know are funny as hell. I didn’t discover them. They were doing their standup, doing their thing, and I knew they were great. If I had an opportunity, I was going to give them an opportunity.”

From there, Ice Cube got into specific points Williams made during the interview and conceded he was telling the truth about some things—but not everything.

“Katt was 100 on a few things,” he continues. “A couple things I just want to clarify. When we bring in a new comedian, we do have them try out for different roles, so Ricky [Smiley] did give ‘Money Mike’ a shot, but when we saw him, we saw how he moved and how he was auditioning, we decided he’d be a better Santa Claus […] When I saw Katt, I just knew he was perfect for ‘Money Mike.’ Katt said he wrote his role, which, I mean, the role was already written, but he enhanced it. This is why Katt was so dope in the movie. ‘Money Mike’ had a small role, about as big as the Santa Claus role, but we started filming, he was giving us such magic, we kept expanding his role and giving him more to do because he was on point.”

Ice Cube did deny there was a sexual assault scene in the movie, saying, “I would never shoot a rape scene in a movie, especially in a movie like Friday. That’s not my style.”

Williams’ interview set the internet ablaze and garnered several reactions from people he mentioned during the conversation. More recently, Ludacris addressed Williams with a freestyle in response to the comedian’s claims he went to an Illuminati event.

“So there was a crossroads where we were both invited to an Illuminati thing,” Williams told Sharpe. “It had to be one or the other of us, and decisions had to be made. So it was both of us. We were equal. One of us had to cut off all their hair and couldn’t do the sideburn thing no more with the points. And the next person they said was going to get $200 million because they were going to pay him $10 million a movie to do 20 movies. And that’s how the conversation happened. One of those persons turned out to be Ludacris and the other person turned out to be Katt Williams.”

Ludacris countered, “Never been illuminati/I only left with b###### when coming from any party.”

