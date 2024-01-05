Ludacris Hits Back At Katt Williams’ Wild Allegations In New Freestyle: “Never Been Illuminati” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ludacris responded to Katt Williams with a slick freestyle addressing allegations he made a secret pact with the Illuminati.

Katt Williams has been the talk of social media since his viral Club Shay Shay podcast talk, where he aired his grievances with multiple celebrities, including Ludacris.

The comedian implied Luda secured his role in the Fast & Furious movie franchise after making a secret pact with the Illuminati. The rap icon fired back within 24 hours, rebuffing Williams’ claims with a freestyle over “Devil in a New Dress” beat off Ye’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Ludacris insists he’s “Never been illuminati,” and says, “I only left with b###### when coming from any party.” He also addresses earning his Fast & Furious checks,” before urging, “Comedians, check ya temperature.”

Katt Williams’ Wild Theory About Ludacris Pact With The Illuminati

Katt Williams had the internet in shambles with his wild tales and theories. He told Shannon Sharpe a wild story about Ludacris making a shadowy deal for Hollywood fame.

“So there was a crossroads where we were both invited to an Illuminati thing,” Williams shared. “It had to be one or the other of us, and decisions had to be made. So it was both of us. We were equal. One of us had to cut off all their hair and couldn’t do the sideburn thing no more with the points.

“And the next person they said was going to get $200 million because they were going to pay him $10 million a movie to do 20 movies. And that’s how the conversation happened. One of those persons turned out to be Ludacris and the other person turned out to be Katt Williams.”

Ludacris isn’t the only person responding to the claims in Katt Williams’ nearly three-hour-long interview.

“Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad. In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film LIFT which will be dropping on @netflix in 8 days!!!!!” Kevin Hart replied in response to Katt Williams.