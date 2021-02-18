Rico Nasty Tapped To Perform For “SoundCloud Player One” Gaming Tournament

(AllHipHop News)
Later today (February 18), SoundCloud’s first-ever live-streamed gaming tournament will take place. “SoundCloud Player One” will be hosted by Hip Hop artist Rico Nasty and Esports commentator MonsterDface.
In addition, Rico will serve as the halftime performer for the event. In 2018, the DMV representative performed at SoundCloud’s SXSW festival showcase which highlighted breakthrough musicians who got their start on the audio streaming platform.
Rico Nasty dropped her debut studio album, Nightmare Vacation, in December 2020. Prior to that release, the Atlantic recording artist let loose several mixtapes such as 2014’s Summer’s Eve, 2016’s Sugar Trap, and 2017’s Tales of Tacobella. She also teamed up with Kenny Beats for the 2019 collaborative effort Anger Management.
Gxx, 2KBABY, whiterosemoxie, Shaylin B, bbno$, Chevy Woods, DC The Don, and Jaywall have been announced as competitors in the game of Fortnite. All of the players will be gifted SoundCloud custom Xbox controllers which were designed in partnership with Xbox exclusively for “SoundCloud Player One.”
The all-new SoundCloud virtual world will also premiere within Fortnite during the first night of the tournament for players. Afterward, a code to access it in the online video game will be shared with anyone that RSVP-ed to the event.
“SoundCloud Player One” is scheduled to stream live on February 18 from 8 pm-11 pm ET on SoundCloud’s Twitch channel and Facebook page.