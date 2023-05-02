Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Serve Couples Fashion Goals At 2023 Met Gala  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rihanna donned a dramatic white gown with a top that engulfed her entire upper body, while A$AP Rocky opted for a kilt with an attached train.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrived fashionably late to the 202 Met Gala in New York Monday, but the stylish couple proved worth the wait.

The Harlem rapper went viral on social media after he made a dramatic entrance before the event began. A$AP was caught hopping a barrier outside New York City’s Carlyle Hotel Monday afternoon (May. 1), using a woman to help propel him over the barricade.

So does anyone know why ASAP Rocky had to do this? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/cKVttaCfAY — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 1, 2023

As the Met Gala officially began, fans were on the edge of their seats, awaiting the famous couple’s grand entrance. Just when it seemed the most fashion-forward parents might have skipped this year’s annual get-together, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky emerged from their hotel.

Although everybody wanted a glimpse of her outfit, the nine-time Grammy Award winner kept her gown under wraps with a sweeping old Hollywood-style fur coat.

Nonetheless, Rihanna had switched outfits once she made her official red-carpet debut, donning another dramatic Met Gala look in keeping with her previous appearances.

When she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Rihanna sported a white Maison Valentino gown with a long, sweeping train. She also wore an eye-catching rosette-filled white top covering her head and upper body. Rihanna accessorized the look with matching opera-length fingerless gloves and cat-eye sunglasses with fake eyelashes attached.

she could beat me, but she cannot beat my outfit

RIRI RIHANNA AAAAAAAAAAAApic.twitter.com/UzT6YM4pOY — thaynna (@UserT4727191093) May 2, 2023

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky wore a Gucci fit in tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, who was the theme of this year’s Met Gala. He donned a black blazer, a white dress shirt, and a red plaid pleated kilt with a train layered over a pair of jeans.

The couple flicked it up for the camera, and Rihanna unbuttoned her billowing top to display her blossoming baby bump.

Come on Queen! Loving this look.



RiRi for #MetGala 💕 pic.twitter.com/gQXNHxehRE — jay edward (@slayqueenedward) May 2, 2023