Rihanna Jokes About Sibling Rivalry Over Oscars Performance, Shares Adorable New Video & Pics 

While Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s second child will make another cameo when the star performs at the Oscars, her first child will stay behind.

Rihanna is heading to the Oscars next week, but her baby son isn’t too happy about missing out on the show.

The 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show star and first-time Academy Award nominee will need a babysitter for the Mar. 12 ceremony, where she is due to perform her nominated song “Lift Me Up.” Nonetheless, she will have one baby on-board as the star recently announced she and A$AP Rocky are expecting their second child.

Rihanna shared an adorable video of her little man crying while joking he’s upset at missing out.

“My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him,” Rihanna penned in the caption. “Swipe for tb of my fat man.”

She also shared a cute video of the baby watching the music video for the Oscar-nominated song. The track, which appears on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, is in the running for Best Original Song. Check out the sweet pictures below.

Rihanna On Protecting Her Son’s Privacy

Rihanna recently unveiled her second pregnancy during her performance at the Super Bowl. The fiercely protective parents are yet to reveal their son’s name, although they did open up about parenthood during their recent British Vogue cover shoot.

Rihanna revealed they were forced into sharing images of their baby for the first time after being caught by paparazzi during the magazine’s beach photo shoot.

“I just went straight into protective mode,” Rhianna recalled. “Like there wasn’t even time for rage. [Rocky and I] drove up to the trailer area and we sat in the car chatting and working out how we move forward. As parents it just feels so icky, like a violation. … As we were speaking, we knew they were making calls and deals.”

The couple scrambled to share a video of their son on TikTok to beat the paparazzi to it.

“Throw me to the wolves,” she said. “Do what you want with me. But he doesn’t have a say in any of this. We’ve been protecting him thus far and you don’t have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the hell out of here with that.”