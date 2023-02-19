Rihanna Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant During British Vogue Photoshoot

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rihanna is getting critical acclaim for her Vogue photo shoot featuring her new baby and A$AP Rocky. But she had no idea she was with another child!

Rihanna didn’t know she was pregnant with her second child when she posed for her cover shoot for British Vogue magazine.

The “Umbrella” hitmaker announced during her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show that she and her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky were expecting their second child.

A few days later, British Vogue editors unveiled the cover of its March 2023 issue, which features images of Rihanna and Rocky posing with their nine-month-old son.

Sharing a series of photos of her and her baby on social media, Rihanna admitted she didn’t know she was pregnant when she posed for the snaps.

“My son so fine! Idc idc idc (I don’t care)!” she wrote. “How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue (love heart emojis)… thank you so much (editor) @edward_enninful and (photographers) @inezandvinoodh for celebrating us as a family!”

The 34-year-old also posted a close-up image of her son, whom she has not publicly named, smiling for the camera.

“My perfect baby!!! @britishvogue @inezandvinoodh,” she simply added.

The music superstar was also unaware she was pregnant when she signed up for the Super Bowl gig and when she gave the accompanying interview for the magazine.

When asked if she wanted more children, she replied, “Listen, I’m down for whatever. My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here.”

As to whether she would like a boy or a girl next, she added, “I’m open. Girl, boy. Whatever.”