AllHipHop

Rihanna Changed Her Mind About Performing At Super Bowl: Here’s Why

Rihanna Super Bowl
By: Justin IveyCategory: News

Rihanna performed at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show after turning down the NFL gig a few years earlier.

Rihanna explained why she agreed to do the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in an interview with British Vogue.

The music superstar famously turned down a past offer to perform at the Super Bowl out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. A few years later, Rihanna decided the positives of performing at the NFL’s biggest game outweighed the negatives.

“There’s still a lot of mending to be done in my eyes,” she said. “But it’s powerful to break those doors, and have representation at such a high, high level and a consistent level.”

Rihanna referred to Dr. Dre’s set in 2022, adding, “Two Super Bowls back-to-back, you know, representing the urban community, globally. It is powerful. It sends a really strong message.”

The Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show marked Rihanna’s first live performance in years. Viewers were surprised to see her hit the stage with a baby bump. Her reps confirmed she was pregnant with her second child.

Rihanna’s pregnancy made it seem unlikely she will drop a new album any time soon. At one point, the Barbadian singer aimed to release her follow-up to 2016’s Anti in 2023.

“I want it to be this year,” she said. “Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year. But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos.”

Watch Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance here.