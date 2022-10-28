Rihanna Returns With ‘Lift Me Up,’ An Emotional Tribute To Chadwick Boseman 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rihanna marked her comeback on “Lift Me Up,” created for the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Rihanna has returned with a highly anticipated new single, “Lift Me Up,” a powerful tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

The song, Rihanna’s first solo track in over six years, is featured on the soundtrack for Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Fans lost their minds when Rihanna shared a short trailer for “Lift Me Up,” after teasing the single a day earlier. Stream the single at the end of the page.

Nigerian singer-songwriter, Tems co-wrote “Lift Me Up” alongside Rihanna, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

“Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor,” Tems said.

Fans have been gearing up for new music since Rihanna announced her performance at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime. While RiRi admitted she is “nervous” but “excited” ahead of the show, she has the vote of confidence from two Hip-Hop legends.

“Rihanna is a generational talent,” her mentor and Roc Nation boss Jay-Z said. “A woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

Meanwhile, super producer Dr. Dre said he’s a Rhianna “super fan,” before adding, “I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do.”

“I just like her and what she does,” he said, explaining why he’s looking forward to her performance, “And her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine. It’s fantastic. She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high.”

Rihanna – Lift Me Up