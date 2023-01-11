Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Steal The Show Arriving Fashionably Late To Golden Globes  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky skipped out on the Golden Globes red carpet but turned heads in matching black ensembles for date night.

Rihanna may have missed out on winning an award, but she made her impact felt after arriving with her partner A$AP Rocky at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards in California on Tuesday night (Jan. 10).

The new parents skipped out on the red carpet, arriving midway through the ceremony, attempting to slip in quietly. However, one of the world’s biggest stars wearing a custom Schiaparelli black strapless gown with an oversized cape and sweeping train is hardly likely to go unnoticed.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrive at the #GoldenGlobes.



pic.twitter.com/n3g6pHUxI9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 11, 2023

A$AP Rocky beautifully complimented the mother of his son in a matching black tuxedo, earning the couple the title of Vogue’s Best Dressed Couple.

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Pose For The Cameras

The pair posed sweetly for the cameras while exchanging adoring glances on a rare date night in front of the camera.

The R&B songstress was nominated for Best Original Song, Motion Picture for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever but lost on the night.

Despite missing out on the award, Rihanna remained gracious, congratulating the eventual winner RRR’s “Naatu Naatu.” Even a bathroom break had the audience turning their heads to catch a glimpse of the iconic couple as they walked by.

“THIS! Rihanna has such class,” The Hollywood Reporter journalist Chris Gardner noted. “As she and Rocky walk by (I think to the bathroom) Rihanna congratulates the RRR table for their best original song win for Naatu Naatu in her category.’

THIS! Rihanna has such class. As she and Rocky walk by (I think to the bathroom) Rihanna congratulates the RRR table for their best original song win for Naatu Naatu in her category. pic.twitter.com/8CM2seXFVd — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) January 11, 2023

Wherever she goes, Rhianna gets pressed over her comeback album, with fans demanding a follow-up to 2016’s Anti. However, Jerrod Carmichael urged her to take her time and ignore the fans.

“You know what? Honestly only because I see Rihanna is here, and I’m going to say something very controversial. I will actually get in trouble for this,” he told the audience. “Rihanna, you take all the time you want on that album, girl! Don’t let these fools on the internet pressure you into nothing!”

Rihanna also got another couple of shout-outs during the ceremony from Niecy Nash and Billy Porter.