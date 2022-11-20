Rihanna Aiming To Put Beyoncé In Panties During Next Savage X Fenty Fashion Show

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rihanna is hoping to pull off another power move by landing Beyoncé in her next Savage X Fenty Fashion show! Can she do it?

Rihanna has named Beyoncé her dream runway model for the next Savage X Fenty show.

While speaking to E! News for an interview, the musician and lingerie designer looked back on the latest fashion show she held for her brand Savage X Fenty, and laid out her dreams for the future.

The “Umbrella” singer is no stranger to enlisting the help of A-list celebrities for her fashion shows.

Over the years, stars including Cindy Crawford, Gigi Hadid, Johnny Depp, Irina Shayk, Cara Delevingne, Taraji P Henson, Joan Smalls, Bella Poarch, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Simu Liu have modeled Rihanna’s lingerie designs on the runway.

Her latest 2022 fashion show premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 9th.

When asked whom she would love on the catwalk for Savage X Fenty next, the 34-year-old responded, “Beyoncé.”

She added, “I mean, Beyoncé got body. That would just trump everything for me.”

Rihanna, who welcomed her first child in May, is working on a maternity line in addition to her regular Savage X Fenty lingerie line.