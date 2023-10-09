Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Show Off Their Moves During Birthday Bash Dance-Off  

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky know how to keep the spark alive in their relationship.
The superstar couple hit the dance floor together over the weekend during the “Praise the Lord” hitmaker’s birthday bash. Footage from the event shows partygoers turning up at the private event at an indoor karting arena, with the birthday boy and his partner showing their competitive spirit on the dancefloor with a dance-off.
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna put their moves to the test to the tune of Rae Sremmurd’s “Throw Sum Mo,” featuring Nicki Minaj and Young Thug. Check out the sweet clip below.
Other footage from the event shows the birthday boy arriving to cheers from his loved ones and getting cozy on the dancefloor with the mother of his children.
Their two young sons, RZA and Riot, were not pictured at the party but were represented in a birthday gift. A$AP Rocky was gifted a pair of diamond “R” earrings which also feature his son’s name.
The famous couple welcomed their second son back in August after Rihanna unveiled her pregnancy during her performance at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February. Their first child, RZA, arrived in 2022, named after the Wu-Tang Clan member.