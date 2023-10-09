Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Show Off Their Moves During Birthday Bash Dance-Off  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna showed off their competitive sides with a dance-off during the rapper’s 35th birthday celebrations.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky know how to keep the spark alive in their relationship.

The superstar couple hit the dance floor together over the weekend during the “Praise the Lord” hitmaker’s birthday bash. Footage from the event shows partygoers turning up at the private event at an indoor karting arena, with the birthday boy and his partner showing their competitive spirit on the dancefloor with a dance-off.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna put their moves to the test to the tune of Rae Sremmurd’s “Throw Sum Mo,” featuring Nicki Minaj and Young Thug. Check out the sweet clip below.

Rihanna dancing off to Nicki Minaj’s “Throw sum Mo” on Asap Rocky’s Birthday party 😭😭😩

pic.twitter.com/enEJGriu2w — 🌙 (@navybih) October 8, 2023

Other footage from the event shows the birthday boy arriving to cheers from his loved ones and getting cozy on the dancefloor with the mother of his children.

rocky and rihanna arriving at his birthday celebration in a kart indoor 🤍 pic.twitter.com/UDFpt4BA2I — 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 (@gabgonebad) October 7, 2023

Rihanna holding the love of her life 🥹 pic.twitter.com/nc44sTZSwX — DAMN RIHANNA (@DamnRihanna) October 8, 2023

Their two young sons, RZA and Riot, were not pictured at the party but were represented in a birthday gift. A$AP Rocky was gifted a pair of diamond “R” earrings which also feature his son’s name.

The famous couple welcomed their second son back in August after Rihanna unveiled her pregnancy during her performance at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February. Their first child, RZA, arrived in 2022, named after the Wu-Tang Clan member.