Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcome Their Second Child

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky added a new member to their family with the birth of the power couple’s second child.

Rihanna reportedly gave birth to her second child with A$AP Rocky. According to TMZ, the couple’s baby was born in Los Angeles on August 3.

Entertainment Tonight and People confirmed the baby’s birth, which was first reported by TMZ. The child’s name and gender have not been disclosed.

“Rihanna and A$AP will spend the early days of parenthood out of the public eye and won’t make any immediate plans to debut the new baby,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Earlier this year, Rihanna revealed she was pregnant with her second child. She unveiled her baby bump while performing at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child in 2022. They named their baby boy after Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA, who appreciated his connection to the couple’s firstborn.

“[It’s] a great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name,” RZA told CNN. “It’s an honor and I salute her and A$AP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been together for several years. A$AP Rocky publicly announced their relationship in a 2021 interview.