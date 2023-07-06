RZA Gives His Honest Reaction To Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Baby’s Name

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky named their first child RZA, much to the legendary Wu-Tang Clan rapper/producer’s delight.

RZA shared his thoughts on the baby’s name in an interview with CNN. Bobby Digital felt honored to inspire the name of Rihanna and Rocky’s firstborn.

“[It’s] a great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name,” the original RZA said. “It’s an honor and I salute her and A$AP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me.”

Rihanna gave birth to her and Rocky’s baby boy RZA in May 2022. The child’s name wasn’t revealed until May 2023.

Earlier this year, fans learned Rihanna was pregnant with her second child when she performed at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. Her due date hasn’t been publicly announced.

The elder RZA stayed busy in the first half of 2023 with the third season of his Hulu series Wu-Tang: An American Saga and the debut of his first ballet. The multihyphenate’s label 36 Chambers also started working with Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s son Weather Park, who spoke to AllHipHop about his relationship with RZA.

“I applaud him for [mentoring me] because the time that he took just to talk to me was enough to let me go back and read a book, you know what I mean?” Weather Park said. “And not just because I’m around the Abbot. It’s more about I have to continuously be teaching myself something. So I don’t know, I guess that’s the perfect way to word it. Yeah, just very impactful. I would say his relationship in my life is very impactful.”

Check out the rest of AllHipHop’s interview with Weather Park below.