Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Not Married – YET

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky sent fans into a frenzy yesterday with the release of the rapper’s new video “D.M.B.” But they are not married yet!

The music stars, who are expecting their first child together, seemingly uniquely exchange vows in “D.M.B.,” which stands for “dat’s mah bish.”

At one point during the video, Rocky pulls back Rihanna’s red veil while they stand in front of an officiant. The camera then cuts to a close-up of his mouth as he bares his teeth and reveals gold grills that read “marry me.”

It then cuts to a close-up shot of Rihanna’s mouth, with her wearing diamanté-studded grills that read “I do.”

Later in the video, the scene is revisited, and the pair exchange a kiss before being showered with flower petals by guests as they walk down a hallway sporting a red dress and a tuxedo.

Rihanna appears throughout the video, which has been promoted as “a ghetto love tale.” The video, written and directed by Rocky, was filmed in the Bronx and features them hanging out on a fire escape, at the hair salon, and her meeting him outside of jail after he’s freed following a crime.

Rihanna does not have a baby bump in the promo because it was reportedly shot last summer.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Rocky wrote, “PROUD 2 ANNOUNCE MY DIRECTORIAL DEBUT D.M.B. VIDEO OUT NOW!!! THANK$ 2 ALL INVOLVED WHO HELPED & $PECIAL THANK$ 2 MY LADY FOR THE MOTIVATION & ROLE.”

Rihanna and Rocky began dating in 2020 and announced they were expecting a baby in January.

