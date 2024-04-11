Rihanna Talks A$AP Rocky Grabbing Her Ass During 2012 VMAs Performance

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

RiRi reflects on how her team reacted to the moment.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have become one of the most-talked-about celebrity couples in pop culture. Fans have shipped the two stars for over a decade.

Before the two recording artist officially began dating, A$AP Rocky boldly moved on the Barbados-born songstress at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards. Rihanna discussed that on-stage interaction with Interview magazine.

“He grabbed my ass! What year was that?” Rihanna asked the interviewer. She continued, “So that was the day that we thought we met. At rehearsal, so it was, like, manager to manager, client to client.”

The billionaire businesswoman also said, “So when he grabbed my ass that night, everybody thought I was about to… my team was worried that I wanted to have his head on a f###### mantle.”

While the people around her expected the Rated R album creator to go off on A$AP Rocky, her response made it clear she had no ill will towards the rapper. Rihanna reflected, “But I was like, ‘Ah, nah.’ That’s why everybody was like, ‘Oh my god. She likes him.'”

A$AP Rocky joined Rihanna for a performance of her “Cockiness (Love It) (Remix)” from the Hackney Weekend festival. The set aired during the 2012 VMAs. The following year saw Rihanna star in Rocky’s “Fashion Killa” music video.

Rihanna gave birth to her first son, RZA Mayers, in 2022. She revealed her second pregnancy during her 2023 headlining Super Bowl LVII halftime show performance in Glendale, Arizona. Riot Mayers arrived on August 1, 2023.