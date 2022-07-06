Rihanna Becomes The Youngest Self-Made Billionaire In United States

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rihanna has been named the youngest self-made billionaire in the United States, according to Forbes! Read more about the amazing feat1

Forbes has named singer Rihanna, 34, the youngest self-made billionaire in the United States, pushing Kim Kardashian to the number two spot.

The annual list, which identifies America’s richest self-made women, has placed her in the rankings for the third year in the row in the 21st spot with a net worth of $1.4 billion.

Kim Kardashian, who is 41 years old, comes in in the second spot with a net worth of $1.8 billion.

A couple of years ago, many thought Kardashian’s sister, Kylie Jenner was the youngest billionaire at 24. That title was stripped from her because in 2018, it was discovered in a recalculation that her net worth didn’t hit the 10-figure designation like big sis or her former brother-in-law, Kanye West.

Now, her net worth is assessed at $600 million.

How did Rihanna quietly creep up into this most exclusive club? The girl works hard.

The New York Post reports that she is the top-selling digital artist of all time. When she tours, she makes a gang of money. Consider her Anti album made $22.3 million in 2016. The tour alongside the music brought in $110 million for the Bajan beauty.

She is the richest female musician in the world as well.

And then there is her beauty, make-up, and clothing line. All things Fenty are winning.

Savage X Fenty, a lingerie company, has an estimated value of $3 billion (and she owns 30% of that). Fenty Beauty, which she owns 50% of and LVMH owns the other, is valued at $2.8 billion.

Basically, Ri Ri is shining like a diamond with all her endeavors, earning her another distinction as the only one on the list under 40 years old.