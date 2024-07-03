Rihanna Causes A Stir With “Wild Hypocritical” Album Request To GloRilla 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rihanna went viral last week after dancing to Glorilla’s “TGIF” but now she wants more from the Memphis, Tennessee hitmaker.

Rihanna left fans in disbelief after asking GloRilla an audacious question about her debut album.

The Fenty mogul is a huge fan of Glo’s “TGIF,” as recently demonstrated, but she wants more music. After going viral with a video rapping to GloRilla’s####, Rihanna slid in her DMs to give her some props.

On Tuesday (July 2), GloRilla shared a few snaps from her BET Awards afterparty alongside a screenshot of Rihanna’s message.

“You got all summer sis!” she began before making a request. “I know dis wild hypocritical, but when the album drop?”

GloRilla didn’t include her response in the post, but her fans had a lot to say about the album request. To the frustration of her fans, Rihanna hasn’t dropped an album since Anti in 2016.

“IS THE AUDACITYYYYYYYY IN THE ROOM WITH US?!? one person asked in the comments, while another added, “Ri asking for an album is diabolical asf.”

A third person said, “i would have sent the reverse uno card to riri bc wdym.”

Rihanna Clarifies Album Plans

Rihanna fans panicked earlier this year after she stepped out wearing a shirt with the phrase “I’m retired” on it. However, she later explained, “People got triggered with that retired word,” and failed to read the rest of the slogan.

“They were like, ‘We’re never getting an album now.’ No one read the other line, it was something about, ‘This is as dressed up as I get,’” she added.

Nonetheless, an album is on the way. “I’m rediscovering things. I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside and now I’m prepared to go back in the studio. I’m gonna start — give me a second!” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m starting over,” Rihanna clarified. “But I don’t want to neglect the songs that I have, so I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears, with my new perspective and then see what applies and what I’m still in love with.”