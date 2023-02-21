Rihanna Celebrated Her 35th Birthday With Friends And Family

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

1988 is often considered one of the best years in Hip-Hop history. It gave the world Boogie Down Production’s “By All Means Necessary,” Slick Rick’s “The Great Adventures of Slick Rick,” NWA’s “Straight Outta Compton,” Rakim’s “Follow the Leader,” Big Daddy Kane’s “Long Live the Kane,” Public Enemy’s “It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back,” MC Lyte’s “Lyte as a Rock,” and it also gave the world a gift from a little island in the Caribbean, Rihanna.

Now, the International pop star and Hip-Hop & R&B darling, Rihanna has turned 35 years old and marked the occasion, not with a lot of fanfare— but with an intimate gathering with her friends, family, and partner, A$AP Rocky.

On Monday, Feb. 20, the “Work” chart-topper took over Giorgio Baldi, one of her favorite restaurants, to celebrate, according to TMZ.

Rihanna celebrating her birthday at Giorgio Baldi restaurant tonight 🎈🎉 pic.twitter.com/eahpHyqKwF — Rihanna Gallery (@GalerieRihanna) February 21, 2023

Rihanna arriving at Giorgio Baldi for her birthday party last night 💖 pic.twitter.com/1zz9O1DjbO — FentyStats (@FentyStats) February 21, 2023

Joining her was her best friend Melissa Forde and brother Rorrey Fenty.

Fans, who could not make the gathering, took to social media to shout out the star.

happy 35th birthday to the beautiful, the icon, the one and only. rihanna. pic.twitter.com/GpCEh0khXm — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 20, 2023

Happy birthday Rihanna 🫶🏼 give it up for mother’s best performance pic.twitter.com/ZdmTIsCzfQ — welp. (@YSLONIKA) February 20, 2023

As AllHipHop.com reported, the singer recently performed at the 2023 Super Bowl half-time show.

Between singing a medley of her Billboard #1 hits, she also revealed that she and her Harlem boyfriend will be welcoming a new baby. This will be the second child for the couple. Their first son was born in 2022, making his first appearance on social media a couple of months ago.