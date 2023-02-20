Rihanna’s ‘Anti’ Returns To The Top 10 Following Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Performing at the Big Game typically leads to rejuvenated chart success.

Anti became just Rihanna’s second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart in 2016. The critically-acclaimed studio LP has now returned to the Top 10 for the first time since that year.

Thanks to the international publicity from performing as the headliner for the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on February 12, Anti managed to skyrocket to #8. The project sat at #50 the previous week.

Rihanna racked up 36,000 equivalent album units for Anti over the latest tracking period. That amounts to a 166% increase from the previous Billboard 200 chart. The album had not been in the Top 10 since October 2016.

Anti hosts the Hot 100 No. 1 single “Work” featuring Drake. Rihanna included the Boi-1da-produced track in her Super Bowl Halftime Show set. Additionally, she performed other hits such as “We Found Love” and “Umbrella.”

The two-day streaming numbers for songs from Rihanna’s catalog saw a 140% jump in the United States following the Super Bowl. That Sunday, the Barbadian billionaire also had the biggest streaming day of her career on Apple Music.

Back in 2016, Anti spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The 3x-Platinum album is the longest-charting project of Rihanna’s career. Anti has remained on the chart for an impressive 355 weeks, making it one of the longest-charting albums released this century.

Dr. Dre and Eminem saw similar Billboard 200 success as Rihanna after the two Hip Hop artists shared the stage at last year’s Super Bowl LVI. Em’s Curtain Call: The Hits compilation climbed from No. 128 to No. 8. Dre’s 2001 studio LP moved up from No. 108 to No. 9.