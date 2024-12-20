Rihanna Combines Chicken Nuggets With Caviar—Her Reaction Is Priceless

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rihanna humorously embraced the Internet’s latest food craze, combining chicken nuggets with the extravagance of caviar for a “high-low brow” snack.

Rihanna brought a fresh twist to a fast-food staple on Thursday, sharing her take on a trending “high-low” food pairing—chicken nuggets topped with caviar.

The Grammy-winning artist posted an Instagram video where she sampled the unconventional combination alongside her longtime friend, Jennifer Rosales.

The duo humorously dubbed the snack a playful nod to suburban parenting, calling it a “soccer mom snack.”

“You’re making snacks for the kids. You’re making snacks for yourself,” Rosales said in the video. “We’re a lil extra.”

Rihanna added her own spin on the food pairing, quipping that “your broke friend” brings the nuggets while “your rich friend” supplies the caviar.

Their lighthearted banter continued as Rosales joked, “Can I have some of your caviar, b**ch?”

The pop star then tried the luxury-meets-casual dish, topping a chicken nugget with a generous portion of caviar. To her surprise, the flavors worked.

“I don’t like how much I like this,” she confessed with a laugh. “I thought this was some bulls**t.”

Gesturing to the nuggets, Rihanna added, “I hate when I like my kids’ food because I just be stealing this s**t… I’m actually really nervous for what my near future looks like. This is giving high-low brow.”

Rihanna, 36, shares two sons—RZA, 2, and Riot Rose, 16 months—with her partner, Hip-Hop artist A$AP Rocky.

Posting the clip with a cheeky caption that read, “In the spirit of Christmas, this one is for all the ‘snoccer moms (sic),'” the video quickly went viral, amassing over 600,000 likes.

Social media users praised the interaction, with many expressing curiosity about trying the unusual pairing themselves.

Comments ranged from “This is so wholesome” to “Now everyone is gonna try this nugget caviar combo.”